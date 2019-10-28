Testing underway on new NBC, CW affiliates

Programming will begin airing after testing the new equipment is complete

Testing underway on new NBC, CW affiliates
Equipment testing is underway on KEYC's new sister station, KMNF-LD, which will offer NBC and CW programming (Source: KEYC/Gray Media Group)
By Mitch Keegan | October 28, 2019 at 2:23 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 2:23 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you receive your TV signal over the air, a new station just hit the air.

The KEYC Engineering department turned on our new NBC and CW station KMNF this morning to begin testing.

If you have a VHF antenna, you’ll find the future home of the new networks on channels 7–1 and 7–2 respectively.

Our local engineers and a team of contractors recently completed installing the antenna at 975 feet on our tower near Lewisville. The work also included 1100 feet of feed line and a new transmitter.

Programming from NBC and CW is expected to start airing once testing is complete.

Stay tuned as we have more exciting things to come on our new channel 7 in the coming months.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.