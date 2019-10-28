Testing underway on new NBC, CW affiliates

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you receive your TV signal over the air, a new station just hit the air.
The KEYC Engineering department turned on our new NBC and CW station KMNF this morning to begin testing.
If you have a VHF antenna, you’ll find the future home of the new networks on channels 7–1 and 7–2 respectively.
Our local engineers and a team of contractors recently completed installing the antenna at 975 feet on our tower near Lewisville. The work also included 1100 feet of feed line and a new transmitter.
Programming from NBC and CW is expected to start airing once testing is complete.
Stay tuned as we have more exciting things to come on our new channel 7 in the coming months.
