The Timberlake Orchard has seen great growth in 5th year with new ownership

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Five years ago, two local veterans, and one of their sons, took on the challenge of owning and managing an apple orchard.
Since then, Timberlake Orchard in Fairmont has seen many changes and additions.
In addition to growing quality apples and selling baked goods, owners say they've now focused on becoming a destination within the area.
They say new events like the 2nd annual Cider Fest and the Haunted Orchard have made that goal a reality.
“A lot of the changes that we’re making, things we’re implementing, is also input from our customers. We feel it’s very important to listen to what they have to say as well. We are gradually adding some things for people to do here,” co-owner Alden Zeitz said.
Next weekend will be your final chance to see the Haunted Orchard.
Attendees have the opportunity to close out the Halloween festivities with the haunted trail, hot cider and s’mores on the campfire.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.