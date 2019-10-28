Waseca community raise funeral funds in memory of teen who died in car crash

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Community members raise funeral funds for a 15-year-old Waseca girl who died in a car crash last week.
Lexi Tiegs, a 10th grader at Waseca High School, died last Wednesday.
The Waseca County Sheriff's office says Tiegs was a passenger in a pickup that hit a power pole at the intersection of 128th Street and 330th Avenue.
The pickup rolled and Tiegs was thrown from the vehicle. She died on scene.
More than $1,200 of the $5,000 goal has already been reached as of Monday morning.
If you’d like to help, visit the GoFundMe page.
