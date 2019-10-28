Waseca community raise funeral funds in memory of teen who died in car crash

More than $1,200 of the $5,000 goal has already been reached as of Monday morning.

Waseca community raise funeral funds in memory of teen who died in car crash
Community members raise funeral funds for a 15-year-old Waseca girl who died in a car crash last week. (Source: Alexus" Lexi" Rose Tiegs Memorial Fund)
By KEYC Online Staff | October 28, 2019 at 8:51 AM CDT - Updated October 28 at 8:51 AM

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Community members raise funeral funds for a 15-year-old Waseca girl who died in a car crash last week.

Lexi Tiegs, a 10th grader at Waseca High School, died last Wednesday.

The Waseca County Sheriff's office says Tiegs was a passenger in a pickup that hit a power pole at the intersection of 128th Street and 330th Avenue.

The pickup rolled and Tiegs was thrown from the vehicle. She died on scene.

More than $1,200 of the $5,000 goal has already been reached as of Monday morning.

If you’d like to help, visit the GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.