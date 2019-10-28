Wine Cafe owners selling after 16 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — When passing through Old Town Mankato on Riverfront Drive, it's hard to miss the giant martini glass that sits atop the Wine Café.
Owner Mike Baumann said a friend approached him in 2013 with the idea.
“He wanted to do some roof art, so he put a martini glass on the roof, which we got in trouble for,” Baumann recalls.
After announcing its impending removal, an army of regulars took to Facebook to say, 'not so fast.'
The city changed an entire law to keep it.
“So we ended up changing the rooftop sign ordinance so it could stay," Baumann said. "From all the public outcry the city couldn’t dare make us take it down.”
Baumann and his wife, Diana, bought the bar in 2003.
“We own the building and we rented to the bar and they wanted to sell out and I just accidentally got into the bar business,” Baumann explained.
They never intended to stay in the business for 16 years.
But as customers kept returning, they kept building the business.
Their wine tastings got so popular, they got an off-sale license to start selling by the bottle in the back.
And loyal patrons pack inside on the weekends, with karaoke every Thursday and live music each weekend.
“Saturday night, the band that was playing, they had it figured out that that was my 832nd Saturday night to be here with live music,” Baumann stated.
Recently Mike and Diana decided 832 was enough.
“We’ve been in it long enough I wanted to try something different and slow the pace of life down a little bit,” explained Baumann.
The new owners are familiar faces to the Mankato area.
“He’s been asking me for a few years now, kind of, I thought, as a joke, but this summer it got a little more serious, so we took a very serious look at it and here we are,” new Owner Dan Dinsmore said.
Dinsmore says he became a regular at the bar in 2008, when he opened up his photography studio next door, which is now Artifact, owned by Emily Green, his wife and the other soon-to-be owner.
“Wine Café is just this cozy, very eclectic kind of bar. It’s a Cheers situation. It’s easy to come and have a drink. You’ll know somebody when you come down here. And if not, you’ll meet a few friends,” explained Dinsmore.
A bittersweet chapter of their lives, Mike is confident in Dinsmore and Green.
“I think they’re going to do really well with it. And everybody I’ve talked to who knows them think I couldn’t have found better people," said Baumann.
