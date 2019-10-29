Blue Earth County plans to host ‘Preparing for the Polls’ class

“So I mean [voting is] our best way to make sure that people are actually selecting folks to represent them who match their values and beliefs the best, so it’s our job to make sure people have that avenue to do that, however it’s most convenient for them. So that’s part of what our ‘Preparing for the Polls’ will do is it will help everybody get ready and get a plan in place for next year," said Michael Stalberger, the Director of Property and Environmental Resources in Blue Earth County.