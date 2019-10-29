Blue Earth County plans to host ‘Preparing for the Polls’ class

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is already getting ready for next years’ primary and general elections.
The county plans to host a 'Preparing for the Polls' workshop to teach residents the importance of voting.
The workshop will be held at Blue Earth County Library.
The class will focus on voting equipment, including new voting technology, what people can expect when they go to vote, the rules in Minnesota, how to register to vote, security of the polling place and more.
“So I mean [voting is] our best way to make sure that people are actually selecting folks to represent them who match their values and beliefs the best, so it’s our job to make sure people have that avenue to do that, however it’s most convenient for them. So that’s part of what our ‘Preparing for the Polls’ will do is it will help everybody get ready and get a plan in place for next year," said Michael Stalberger, the Director of Property and Environmental Resources in Blue Earth County.
The class will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 and at both 10:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 12.
The class is free.
