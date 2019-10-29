Casual Conversations begin again in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — A community member in Fairmont is starting a casual conversation in the hopes of getting people together.
Lillian Peterson moved to Fairmont in 2014 and said that it took a while for her and her husband to get to know others in the community.
Peterson is hoping to get neighbors talking with her “casual conversations.”
She says she got the idea from an event in 2017 called “It’s Time to Talk: Forums on Race.”
The Casual Conversations meet-up is a way for community members to form connections with new people.
“We need to just combine everybody, just get everybody to recognize, hey, we’re all alike. It doesn’t matter your race, your age, your position, your career, what your background is, we all have more things similar to one another than we have differences,” said Lillian Peterson, organizer of Casual Conversations.
This group has met up in the past, but has taken several months off. It’s returning tomorrow at Grafitti Corner in Fairmont from 5 to 6 p.m.
