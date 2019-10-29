Community notification meeting scheduled in Owatonna

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - A level three sex offender is moving to Owatonna.
38-year-old Richard Dean Paquin is moving to town November 5.
A community notification meeting will be held at the Owatonna Law Enforcement Center on Monday, November 4 at 4pm.
Police are notifying schools and daycares, as well as other businesses and individuals Paquin will likely encounter. They say he is moving to the vicinity of 23rd Street Northeast in Owatonna.
Paquin engaged in sexual contact with a known male child, according to police, and has served his time.
The Owatonna Police Department is available to answer any questions residents may have.
