Farm Business Management Program in Minnesota stresses necessity of crunching the numbers

RED WING, Minn. (KEYC) - Farming by the numbers is crucial during tough market years and the cornerstone of agriculture education in Minnesota is Farm Business Management, a program that serves more than 5,000 farm families in the state annually.
It's not 2012 anymore.
“So, when the crop prices went up, expenses went up, but they haven’t come down in proportion to the prices how they’ve come down,” said Farm Business Management instructor with Riverland Community College, Jennifer Smith.
The Farm Business Management program is offered at eight colleges across the state and is designed to help farm business managers increase profits and maintain accurate records.
“Being able to analyze and look at their numbers and know where their income and expenses are and where their break evens are and then able to make their management decisions from those numbers,” said Smith.
“It’s really helped with the business part of it, you know, it’s maybe kind of tough, I’m a little 'lax on that end of it and so she keeps hammering away at getting the numbers down and recording stuff and that’s really helped,” said John Jaeger, a farmer in Farm Business Management Program.
Smith said that crunching the numbers and proper bookkeeping can be more of a game changer than some think.
“And that’s what’s going to be a difference if I want to go out and grow a crop and I can grow it really well, but if I don’t know how to market it and know what my break evens are and know what my numbers are, I may not make it,” said Smith.
Smith said that instructors are only a phone call away for the farm families they serve and that Minnesota is one of the few states in the country that has a large amount of instructors with 22 between Minnesota West and South Central College alone.
More information on Minnesota’s Farm Business Management Program can be found at the link attached here.
