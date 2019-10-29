First tenants move into Eide Bailly Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The brand-new Eide Bailly Center in downtown Mankato has its first tenants.
Construction and final touches are still being done on most floors of the building on the corner of Main and Second Streets.
But Gislason and Hunter Legal officially moved into the recently-finished fifth-floor suite on Monday.
Managing partner and attorney Andrew Tatge says they’re excited to work in a collaborative space in a central location.
Businesses will continue to move in as portions of the building are completed, including United Prairie Bank which will reside on the first floor.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.