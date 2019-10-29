Hector man loses home in fire

Details on the initial cause of the fire haven’t been released

Hector man loses home in fire
The department says by the time it arrived, the fire had spread to his home. (Source: Pixabay)
By Sean Morawczynski | October 29, 2019 at 7:28 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 7:39 AM

HECTOR, Minn. (KEYC) - A Hector man completely lost his home in a structure fire Monday morning.

Hector Police responded to a call of a vehicle on fire in the garage of Roger Graf III, yesterday at around 8:30 a.m.

The department says by the time it arrived, the fire had spread to his home. It is believed to be a complete loss.

Officials say a neighbor's home also suffered minor damage from the heat of the fire.

Details on the initial cause of the fire haven’t been released.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.