Hector man loses home in fire

HECTOR, Minn. (KEYC) - A Hector man completely lost his home in a structure fire Monday morning.
Hector Police responded to a call of a vehicle on fire in the garage of Roger Graf III, yesterday at around 8:30 a.m.
The department says by the time it arrived, the fire had spread to his home. It is believed to be a complete loss.
Officials say a neighbor's home also suffered minor damage from the heat of the fire.
Details on the initial cause of the fire haven’t been released.
