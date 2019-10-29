Iowa Lakes Community College invites veterans to free business workshop

ALGONA, Iowa (KEYC) — Iowa Lakes Community College invites veterans who own or lead small businesses to Algona for a free small business workshop.
The workshop will be hosted in room 16 at the Algona campus of Iowa Lakes Community College from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Attendees will learn about tools that will help connect with their local customers, how to promote special offers and grow their brand awareness.
A question and answer forum will follow the live stream.
This workshop is free and open to the public.
Anyone interested in attending should register by visiting iowalakes.edu/ce or by calling (800) 252-5664.
The workshop will be hosted by the Tietz Entrepreneurial Center and the Northwest Iowa Small Business Development Center.
