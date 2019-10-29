Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund expands reach to Fairmont

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — The Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund is partnering with the Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont to expand their reach.
They plan to serve even more cancer patients with messages of courage while keeping Zierdt’s memory and impact fully alive after his passing in late March of this year after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
“He was the Energizer Bunny, always full of life and the fully alive phrase really does indicate how he approached his life during his cancer journey, even at the very most difficult times,” said Tami Paulsen, director of the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund
The Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund was established in 2017 and started the JZ Caring Box in January 2018 to provide support for cancer patients.
“And since that time, we have delivered over 1,000 care packages to Mankato area cancer patients,” said Paulsen.
The program is expanding to Fairmont where the Mayo Clinic Health System in the area recently opened the Lutz Cancer Center.
“And Jonathan always was one that, it wasn’t always just about Mankato, Greater Mankato, it was about southern Minnesota and much beyond that, but for this, the fact that it expanded in Fairmont, he would be just thrilled,” said Ginger Zierdt, co-founder of the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund.
The expansion was made possible by the Mayo Clinic Health System and a donation by Profinium in Fairmont, who donated the gift cards placed in each caring box.
“And having again, the opportunity to meet Jonathan and understand who he was as a person, all he did for the Mankato community as a region, quite honestly as a whole, we’re happy to help his legacy continue,” said Ian Bents, market president of Fairmont Profinium.
Other items in the box include a blanket, a cookbook and a letter written by Jonathan Zierdt.
“Jonathan really addresses how to take away from that to be more engaged in life, to appreciate everything life has to offer, even some of the bad things that happen, because all of those things can help make you stronger and live life more fully alive,” said Paulsen.
