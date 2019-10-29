A look back at the ups and downs of Halloween weather in Mankato, MN.

Of course, we have to start with the memorable Halloween Blizzard of 1991. Even if you are new to Minnesota there is a good chance you have heard the stories. The historical storm started October 31, 1991, and continued to ravage the area until November 3, 1991. First things started as rain and freezing rain before eventually switching over to snow. Some areas across the state saw thundersnow and periods of snowfall of 2 inches an hour. The North Shore was hit the hardest wither 3 feet of snow was recorded in Duluth and Two Harbors. Mankato also saw impressive snowfall totals from the storm. By November 1st, 1991, Mankato had already experienced 14.4 inches of snow. Over the 4 day period, Mankato picked up a whopping 20.8 inches of snow.