Major heroin bust in three-county raid by Southwest Metro Drug Task Force

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota's Southwest Metro Task Force seizes five pounds of heroin following a six-month investigation.
The drugs seized across three counties is valued at more than $200,000, which the task force says is one-fifth of the total amount seized last year.
Along with the heroin, $11,500 in cash was seized and five vehicles were forfeited as part of the bust.
The task force says three suspects were arrested on October 21 and three were charged for drug-related crimes, including first-degree procession and sale.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in the seizure along side other local departments.
