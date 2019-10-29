Man arrested and charged in connection to burglary near Nicollet

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities arrest and charge a man in connection with a burglary near Nicollet.
Patrick Vincent Pitts Jr., was arrested on Oct. 17 by the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities received a report of a burglary on the 900 block of 4th Street in Nicollet on Oct. 7.
The homeowner reported that money and a shotgun had been taken from the residence.
Pitts has been charged with felony theft, felony second-degree burglary and two counts of misdemeanor theft.
Pitts is also facing charges in Blue Earth County stemming from a September police pursuit in North Mankato where law enforcement found firearms in the vehicle he was driving.
He has previous felony assault convictions and is not allowed to possess a firearm.
