Man arrested and charged in connection to burglary near Nicollet
By Sean Morawczynski | October 29, 2019 at 8:43 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 8:43 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities arrest and charge a man in connection with a burglary near Nicollet.

Patrick Vincent Pitts Jr., was arrested on Oct. 17 by the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities received a report of a burglary on the 900 block of 4th Street in Nicollet on Oct. 7.

The homeowner reported that money and a shotgun had been taken from the residence.

Pitts has been charged with felony theft, felony second-degree burglary and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

Pitts is also facing charges in Blue Earth County stemming from a September police pursuit in North Mankato where law enforcement found firearms in the vehicle he was driving.

He has previous felony assault convictions and is not allowed to possess a firearm.

