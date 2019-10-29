Mankato to address cleanup on three sites up for redevelopment by applying for state grant funding

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato is hoping to address cleanup needed on three city sites up for redevelopment by applying for state grant funding.
The city will be applying for funding from the Contamination, Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program, offered by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
According to the city, the grant helps communities assess and clean up contaminated sites for redevelopment.
The site at 221 Lamm Street is expected to be redeveloped for housing and a childcare facility.
Plans for 201 North Riverfront Drive include a five-story mixed-use building.
Finally, 505, 507 and 515 North Riverfront Drive are expected to be redeveloped into a commercial and residential building.
“These grants are really critical in being able to move these development projects forward, and the reason being that on all three sites, cleanup is necessary. So there’s contamination in the soil, groundwater or soil vapor that prevents being able to just proceed with development without addressing that first," said the Associate Director of Housing and Economic Development in Mankato Kristin Prososki.
The city is seeking up to $739,500 in funding.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.