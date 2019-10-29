Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra announces concert dates

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra (MAYSO) announced its 2019-2020 concert schedule on Monday.
MAYSO will perform a fall concert in at 3 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Catholic School gymnasium. The concert will have a ‘Back to the 60s’ theme.
Pop and classical music of the 1960s will be presented by the North Star Strings (MAYSO’s junior orchestra) and the Youth Orchestra.
MAYSO will then present the same fall concert at 3 p.m. in Trinity Chapel at Bethany Lutheran College on Nov. 10.
Both events are open to the public. Tickets to attend cost $10.
These concerts are made possible through a grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council and a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Culture Heritage Fund.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.