Mankato East releases performance dates for ‘Pride and Prejudice’
Mankato East High School (Source: Mankato Area Public Schools)
By Jake Rinehart | October 29, 2019 at 5:41 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 5:41 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato East High School has announced the performance dates for Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.”

The show is currently scheduled to have four showings at Mankato East High School, located at 2600 Hoffman Road.

Performances have been scheduled for:

  • 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7
  • 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8
  • MATINEE: 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9
  • 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for students.

Tickets will be available one hour prior to the performance.

Anyone aged 62 or older who lives within the Mankato Area Public School District can attend at no cost by showing their VIP Gold.

