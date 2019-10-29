MSU’s Student Events Team invites public to “A Night of Maverick Magic”

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The public is invited to attend “A Night of Maverick Magic” at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at Bresnan Arena.
The event will include a comedic illusionist and featured acts will be performed by an aerialist and LED hula-hoopers.
“A Night of Maverick Magic” will be hosted and emceed by Pip, who is described as an Australian magician, comedian, illusionist, actor and hypnotist.
Pip has appeared on “Australia’s Got Talent” and performs regularly in Las Vegas at the Hard Rock Casino, The Cosmopolitan, The Downtown Grand and the Palms.
Aerialist Mimi Ke will also be performing throughout the evening, along with the Amazing Hoopsters, a family of hula-hoopers from Hutchinson, Minnesota.
After the show, spectators will have an opportunity to visit with the performers and try the tricks first hand.
This event is free and open to the public. Minnesota State University, Mankato
“A Night of Maverick Magic” is being produced by the Students Events Team as part of Minnesota State’s Family Weekend
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.