MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato’s Youth Place, also known as MY Place, celebrates one year since opening its doors to the youth of Mankato.
Since opening one year ago, MY Place has provided after school programming during the school day and full-day programming during the summer.
Currently, MY Place is serving 50-60 kids each and every day, which is double the initial attendance.
A lot has changed since that first day.
“On our first day, we did walking groups because we didn’t have transportation. Since that time, we have had vans donated to us that allow us to pick kids up from school and we’ve grown. We are serving almost 20 more kids each day then we did last spring and we are really excited for our future,” Director Erin Simmons said.
In addition to celebrating one year, MY Place honored numerous Outstanding Volunteers and the Wooden Spoon with their Make a Difference Award.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.