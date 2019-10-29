North Mankato Police Department reminds pedestrians, drivers to stay safe this Halloween

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato Police Department is reminding pedestrians and drivers to stay safe as we head into Halloween and shorter days.
The department will be handing out blue glow sticks for trick-or-treaters.
The glow sticks are available at the police department before and during Halloween.
They’ll also have glow sticks at the North Mankato Taylor Library on Halloween evening.
“It’s important for motorists to be aware of pedestrian traffic and that they are required to yield for pedestrians who are either in a marked crosswalk or are waiting to enter the crosswalk," said Chief Ross Gullickson.
Gullickson added that pedestrians should make sure that drivers see them before they cross the road.
