Paranormal presentation comes to North Mankato just in time for Halloween

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A paranormal presentation is coming to North Mankato, just in time for Halloween.
Chad Lewis, featured on the Discovery Channel, William Shatner’s “Weird or What” and ABC’s “The Scariest Places”, will be giving a unique presentation on everything relating to paranormal Minnesota.
Lewis is very knowledgeable when it comes to haunted places in the state.
The presentation will include photos, case histories, eyewitness accounts, ghost lore and directions to haunted places here in the state.
The event takes place on Friday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at the North Mankato Police Annex, located at 1001 Belgrade Avenue.
