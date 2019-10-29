Passenger killed when pickup truck overturns in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — A person has died in a single-vehicle crash near New Ulm on Monday.
Authorities report that a vehicle crash was reported to the Brown County Sheriff’s Dispatch at approximately 3:06 p.m.
Law enforcement arrived at the scene to learn that a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Airport Road with three occupants when the driver lost control of the pickup on the gravel surface, resulting in the pickup tipping over.
One of the passengers was killed in the crash. No other injuries have been reported as of Monday evening.
The names are being withheld at this time until family members of the deceased have been notified.
The crash remains under investigation by the New Ulm Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol.
The New Ulm Police Department was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Allina Healthcare and New Ulm Fire Department.
