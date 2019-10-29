Public, community leaders invited to sign Diversity and Inclusion Statement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A group of Mankato area community leaders will host the “Greater Mankato: Communities of Inclusion” signing ceremony and press conference on the Second Floor in the Grand Hall at the Mankato Civic Center at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The diversity and inclusion statement is described as acknowledging “the indigenous history in the greater Mankato area and notes that those who are part of the local surrounding area share in the belief, understanding and commitment to being an inclusive community.”
The event will begin with a brief introduction about the diversity and inclusion by Henry Morris, the dean of Diversity and Inclusion at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and Bukata Hayes, the executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council.
Following the remarks, attendees will have the opportunity to sign a large poster board that contains the diversity and inclusion statement.
The board will be displayed in a public location in Mankato after it has been signed.
This event is free and open to the public.
NOTE: If there is inclement weather during the ceremony and press conference, the event will be moved into the Mankato Civic Center.
