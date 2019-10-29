South Central College gives pumpkins to nursing home residents

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College agriculture students visited the Lake Shore Inn Nursing Home in Waseca.
South Central College contacted the nursing home Monday to see if they could visit with residents and offer them decorated pumpkins to put them in the Halloween spirit.
The activities director with the nursing home said young groups are always welcome to visit and chat with the residents.
“Young people are always a favorite at any nursing home, we have different opportunities for young people to come in and it always makes a special time when they do,” said Merrilee Byron, activities director for the Lake Shore Inn Nursing Home.
The Lake Shore Inn Nursing Home is hosting a “Trick or Treat” on Thursday for youth in the community from 5:30 to 6:30 P.M.
