South Central College to host free substance abuse prevention forum

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Parents and concerned adults are invited to a forum on substance abuse prevention at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Know the Truth is presented by the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge along with area professionals.
Know the Truth is free and will be hosted at South Central College in North Mankato. There will be exhibits, a resource fair and drug take back.
For more information visit the Minnesota Adult Teen Challenge website.
