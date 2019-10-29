Winners of City of Mankato’s annual photo contest announced

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced the winners of Mankato’s annual photo contest Monday.
Todd Hanselman was the first-place finisher in the contest, followed by Jason Landrum and John Shrestha. All three finishers are from Mankato.
All three photographs will be placed in the rotating photo gallery on the City of Mankato’s homepage and digital calendar.
Hanselman and Landrum will have their photos enlarged and framed, along with an engraved plaque that credits them for taking the photo, in a city building for public viewing.
Additionally, Hanselman will receive a $100 gift certificate to the Mankato Civic Center courtesy Quality 1 Hour Foot/SPX Sports, the City of Mankato’s 2019 Photo Contest sponsor.
Jackson Forderer, a photographer at the Mankato Free Press, judged over 200 photo entries from this year’s contest.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.