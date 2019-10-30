Bakery for sale uses innovative way to try to find a buyer

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) — Laura Kicker and husband Larry, known by friends as Kick, opened Kick’s Bakery nearly 50 years ago on April 1, 1970.
“For 35 years I decorated cakes,” Laura Kicker said.
Hungry customers have come through the doors, enjoying coffee cakes, donuts, cookies and other pastries for decades.
Kicker's favorite part? Baking for her friends in her hometown.
“Once you start baking it sort of gets in your blood," Kicker explained. "You just go and go and go and have more ideas and more ideas. Our customers like new ideas. They like something new.”
Selling a business in a rural town of 2,000 people can be difficult, so Kicker turned to a new, unique outlet.
BizLink North is the Craigslist for buying and selling businesses.
It's an online venue that supports rural communities by linking prospective entrepreneurs with established retiring business owners.
“It’s really about marketing. One thing as a local community development director I can do, I can talk about a business that is for sale locally, but a lot of times we need to reach a larger pool of candidates that want to buy a business," Community Development Manager Amy Newsom said. "To just market it in Sibley County can be really tough. I need to be able to reach Mankato and larger regional areas.”
For those who are aging, catching up with the digital age can be a challenge.
This alleviates those challenges.
“It’s just been wonderful because we don’t know anything about marketing. They have a network much bigger than ours,” Kicker said.
It can also save the owner from wasting time with a buyer who isn't serious.
“We don’t necessarily want the business owner to deal with everyone coming in to just kick the tires," Newsom added. "They might not be qualified to buy a business or they might have no idea how to run a business and not have the funding for it. This way they go through us before we even make that contact with the business owner.”
BizLink North works closely with the Small Business Development Center in Mankato to help market the businesses and put together a brief summary for their page online.
For more information on Kick’s Bakery or BizLink North, visit BizLinkNorth.com.
