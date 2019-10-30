Dickinson County Recycling Center will soon have new operating hours

MILFORD, Iowa (KEYC) — The Dickinson County Recycling Center will be moving to its winter hours beginning Friday, Nov. 1.
The regional collection center will begin operating from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between Friday, Nov. 1, and March 31, 2020.
The facility accepts green waste, appliances, electronics, tires and hazardous household materials from Dickinson County residents for varying fees.
Additionally, the Dickinson County Recycling Center offers a Swap Shop, which makes items that are turned in but still usable available to residents free of charge.
“We have a lot of usable paint that comes in,” Manager Charles Vigdal said. “People really love all the cleaning products and gardening supplies. Those products can cost a lot in the stores.”
Visit dicksinsonrecycling.com or call (712) 338-2549 for more information about items that are accepted at the regional collection center.
