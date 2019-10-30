East excited for state cross country meet

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — For the first time in a decade, the Mankato East boys’ cross country team is heading to the state meet.
The Cougars took second as a squad at the section 2AA competition in Owatonna last week behind Buffalo finishing with two athletes in the top ten.
Senior Jett Oachs paced East with a time of 16:11, and Andrew Johnson finished in a time of 16:33 as the Cougars punched their tickets to the state tournament.
All that success is made possible by the amount of work each individual poured into the program both in the off-season and during this year’s fall campaign.
“I think just over the years we’ve really bonded and taken advantage of the pre–training, and expanded our peak,” said Calvin Rykhus, East senior.
“Getting up at 7 a.m. and pushing hard every single morning. It’s interesting, it’s fun to see that light switch click on when the athletes really choose to put in the miles every single day,” said Chris Ward, East head coach.
The group heads to Northfield this Saturday for the state meet.
That competition at St. Olaf takes place at 11 a.m.
