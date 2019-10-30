Fairmont Elementary School to host “Putting STEAM into STEM” Expo

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Fairmont Elementary School will be hosting a “Putting STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) into STEM” Expo from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 12.
This event will include exhibits and hands-on activities that will raise awareness of the varied options in the real world available to children and young adults through the five areas of STEAM.
The expo will also include the University of Minnesota’s ExploraDome.
Organizations interested in participating at this event can apply to be an exhibitor by completing the document below and returning it to the Community Education and Recreation Office, located at 714 Victoria Street in Fairmont, by Nov. 1 or by emailing the completed form to kduehlmeyer@fairmont.k12.mn.us.
Standard exhibit sizes will be a 10-foot by 10-foot space but can be customized to fit the presenter’s needs. Tables will be available per request.
This event is sponsored by ISD 2752 Fairmont Elementary School Science Team and Community Education and Recreation.
The “Putting STEAM into STEM” Expo is free and open to the public.
