Historic bridge in Redwood Falls closed for repairs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Redwood Falls, the historic Swayback Bridge in Ramsey Park is now closed to traffic for flood repairs.
The bridge suffered damage during spring flooding earlier this year, followed by ice jams.
The city says a construction company is working to replace the historic stone that was lost.
The bridge is expected to reopen the week of November 11. Until then, motorists and pedestrians are asked to refrain from using the bridge at all times.
