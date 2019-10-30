Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office implements Honor Guard program

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it has implemented the Honor Guard program.
The Honor Guard is led by Deputy Dan Tousley and consists of five other full-time Le Sueur County Deputies, including Rich Droog, Mike Thelemann, Herb Moon, Ryan Frederick and AJ Sowieja.
The Law Enforcement Memorial Association (LEMA) Honor Guard was established in Minnesota in 1991 to assists the families and home agencies of Minnesota law enforcement officers who die in the line of duty.
“The Honor Guard program will not only be supporting the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and the Le Sueur County Mounted Posse, but the program will also support and assist jurisdictions throughout the entire state of Minnesota who are in need of assistance,” Sheriff Brett Mason said.
The Honor Guard consists of three divisions: The Colors Team, the Rifle Team and the Casket Team. Each member of the Honor Guard is cross-trained on all duties in each division, although members are assigned to only one of the three divisions.
