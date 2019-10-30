Mankato hip-hop artist releases first single; available on all platforms

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato recording artist by the name of Freda is celebrating the release of her first-ever single.
The Minnesota State University, Mankato graduate has a unique sound incorporating 'Afro’ sound into her hip–hop and rap.
Freda was born in Nigeria and moved to the United States.
She says those experiences are the core of her music.
“I grew up listening to artists like Lil’ Wayne, Nicki Minaj – they kind of influenced how I sold music. Back home in Nigeria, I was a celebrated dancer for famous artists as well, so I had that beat and vibe from them, it just all joined together,” Freda Steffl said.
Her single called ‘Mater’ meaning mother is about the empowerment of being a mother while overcoming negativity.
The song has been released on streaming services including Apple Music and Spotify.
