MNSU to honor 3 at upcoming Distinguished Alumni Achievement event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato (MNSU) will honor three distinguished alumni on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The university’s alumni association will present its Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award, Harold J. Fitterer Service Award and Young Alumni Award at 10 a.m. in rooms 253, 254 and 255 of the Centennial Student Union.
The Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award will be presented to Jessica Davis.
Davis graduates from MNSU in 2001 with a Bachelor’s Degree in human biology and a minor in chemistry, while also pursuing a mathematics teaching license and Master’s Degree in Teaching from Hamline University.
Davis is currently a mathematics teacher and an adviser to the Black Pride Organization and mathematics team at South St. Paul Secondary School. Davis was named Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year in May 2019.
The Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award is presented to graduates who have achieved high rank or honor in their professions, has widespread effect on their communities and are recognized for their achievement over the course of their careers.
The Harold J. Fitterer Service Award will be presented to Stephen E. Wilcox.
Wilcox graduated from the university in 1982 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Finance, while also earning an MBA in finance and accounting from Indiana University in 1983 and a doctoral degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1992.
Wilcox is currently a professor of finance at Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he has been employed since 1991. Additionally, Wilcox has been a chartered financial analyst (CFA) since 1992. He has been employed as a consultant for the CFA Institute, spending most of his time publishing curriculum materials for the CFA exams.
The Harold J. Fitterer Service Award is presented to graduates who have given distinguished service to Minnesota State – Mankato through work preserving and promoting university programs.
The Distinguished Young Alumni Award will be presented to Brett Anderson.
Anderson graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato in 2011 with a Bachelor’s Degree in nursing, later earning a Master’s Degree in nursing from Metropolitan State University.
Anderson is a registered nurse, a certified public health nurse and a board-certified nurse executive. He currently serves as Vice President of Health and Clinic Services for Ecumen.
In that role, Anderson leaders Ecumen-wide health care services, with the responsibility of ensuring quality of care, clinical outcomes, customer satisfaction, cost of care efficiency and regulatory compliance.
Former Gov. Mark Dayton appointed Anderson to serve on the Board of Trustees for the Minnesota State System from 2011-2013.
The Distinguished Young Alumni Award honors graduates who are 35 years old or younger who have reached personal or professional achievements early in their careers, positively impacted their communities and show promise for continued success.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.