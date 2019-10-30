MNSU’s Dept. of Educational Leadership receives award from MNSCU

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Department of Educational Leadership was awarded an Excellence in Equity Innovation Award by the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System at the Minnesota State Academic and Student Affairs Conference in St. Paul on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The department received the award for purposefully including racial equity in all aspects of its programming and existing practices and offering alternatives to disrupt any practice that fails to yield more racially conscious educational leaders.
The Department of Educational Leadership was able to accomplish this by changing its mission statement and by increasing its efforts to recruit and support faculty of color by providing scholarships for leaders of color, while also providing customized training opportunities.
The department’s actions resulted in increased program enrollment, program diversity, students of color degree awards and administrative licenses awarded and an increase in faculty of color teaching in the program.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.