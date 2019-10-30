Prep Athlete: St. Peter’s Paige Hewitt

“She’s going to be a tough one to replace; she pretty much does everything. We play a 5–1, and, so she plays all the way around. She’s also one of our top service point leaders and front row, but she sets the tone. You know like they talk about the ‘quarterback of volleyball’ and when she gets out on the court she really does a great job of noticing where her hitters are and working with her hitters every single day. She has great communication skills and I think that’s a big key to being a leader as a setter on a court,” Hanson said.