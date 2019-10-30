Prep Athlete: St. Peter’s Paige Hewitt

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The St. Peter volleyball team punched their ticket to the sub–section championship game after a win Tuesday night over Tri-City United.
Setting this team up for success is senior Paige Hewitt, our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
“I think the biggest thing is she just can really keep her composure. When were in a situation where the game is tight or we may be coming down from losing a few points, those kinds of things, she’s the one who gets the team refocused,” Carmen Hanson, St. Peter head coach, said.
Hewitt is the all-time leader in set assists at St. Peter High School with 1,972 and counting. She credits this feat to her teammates.
“Definitely just working hard as a team because I can’t get it without my hitters so just having the pass, having the set, having the kill is just great,” Paige Hewitt, Prep Athlete of the Week, said.
“Paige is one of those top leaders that really does a nice job of making sure that, especially with her hitters, every time like ‘hey I’ll get you the ball’ but, too, she’s really appreciative of her DS’s and when they give her a pass she’s the first one to give them a high–five and say that was an awesome pass,” Hanson said.
A close team bond on and off the court is something Hewitt values.
“I just love how we’re all so close, we have definitely built friendships over the years, just having them on my side is great,” Hewitt said.
And as highly as the senior thinks of her teammates her coach thinks just as highly of her.
“She’s going to be a tough one to replace; she pretty much does everything. We play a 5–1, and, so she plays all the way around. She’s also one of our top service point leaders and front row, but she sets the tone. You know like they talk about the ‘quarterback of volleyball’ and when she gets out on the court she really does a great job of noticing where her hitters are and working with her hitters every single day. She has great communication skills and I think that’s a big key to being a leader as a setter on a court,” Hanson said.
Her game sense and play making ability are why Paige Hewitt is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
