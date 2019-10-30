Public invited to City Hall for unveiling of Lake Crystal’s Strategic Economic Development Plan

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) — The public is invited to join the City of Lake Crystal and Region Nine Development Commission (RNDC) for a public meeting highlighting Lake Crystal’s Strategic Economic Development Plan from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.
The meeting will be hosted in the Community Room at Lake Crystal’s City Hall, located at 100 East Robinson Street.
The event will showcase the plan and allow for developers and the public to discuss the next steps and implementation process of the plan.
“We are excited to present this strategic plan to the residents and stakeholders of the City of Lake Crystal,” City Administrator Taylor Gronau said. “With the plan complete, the City of Lake Crystal, Lake Crystal Economic Development Authority and its partners will have a roadmap to grow Lake Crystal and improve the quality of life for its residents.”
The Lake Crystal Strategic Economic Development Plan is described as “the result of a seven-month initiative between RNDC and the City of Lake Crystal that creates a comprehensive picture of Lake Crystal’s local economy, position, and reputation within the region. The plan incorporated public engagement and feedback that allowed RNDC to verify findings, test assumptions, and uncover additional challenges or opportunities that the city may face.”
This event is free and open to the public.
