Riverblenders to present “HOLIDAY HARMONY” concert in Mankato, St. Peter

Riverblenders to present “HOLIDAY HARMONY” concert in Mankato, St. Peter
The Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus announced Monday that they will be presenting a Christmas season concert. (Source: KEYC FILE PHOTO/KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart | October 30, 2019 at 2:30 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 8:41 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus announced Monday that they will be presenting a Christmas season concert.

“HOLIDAY HARMONY” will be performed on Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Mankato and again at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of St. Peter.

The Minnesota Valley Sweet Adelines chorus will perform as a special guest of the Riverblenders at both shows.

Upcoming Events

null

Tickets are $10 for adults. Students will be admitted for no charge with a food shelf donation.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, from any member of the Riverblender chorus, at all Cub Food and Hy-Vee locations in Mankato or by calling Jon at (507) 420-5847.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.