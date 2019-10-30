Riverblenders to present “HOLIDAY HARMONY” concert in Mankato, St. Peter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus announced Monday that they will be presenting a Christmas season concert.
“HOLIDAY HARMONY” will be performed on Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Mankato and again at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of St. Peter.
The Minnesota Valley Sweet Adelines chorus will perform as a special guest of the Riverblenders at both shows.
Tickets are $10 for adults. Students will be admitted for no charge with a food shelf donation.
Tickets can be purchased at the door, from any member of the Riverblender chorus, at all Cub Food and Hy-Vee locations in Mankato or by calling Jon at (507) 420-5847.
