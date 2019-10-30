Snell Auto Wash takes haunted houses to a whole new level with haunted car wash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — You’ve heard of haunted houses and corn mazes; now there’s a haunted car wash.
Snell Auto Wash in Mankato turned their car wash into a haunting experience.
Those wanting a thrill when they go wash their vehicles can expect strobe lights and a haunted house-like experience.
The car wash costs $15 per vehicle.
“I thought it would be a really good idea and a fun way to try and incorporate that into Snell Auto Wash. And so we kind of came up with the idea of just making a haunted carwash and having people dress up and decking out the tunnel, getting all the decorations and the speakers out front and just kind of made it our own thing," said Assistant Manager Aaron Hoffman.
You can experience the fun Wednesday night from 6 to 9 p.m.
