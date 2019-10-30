Statement on diversity, inclusion is presented to the greater Mankato area community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Greater Mankato Diversity Council handed out signs that signify diversity and inclusion to representatives of the community, of many different capacities, to share in their workplace.
The vision is to have the statement on the sign visible all around the greater Mankato area.
“When you’re a new member of a community, the community being your city or state or nation, you want to know you’re going into places that you’re welcomed and not feel people in there are going to look at you funny. So we’re hoping that those places that put it up people say ‘You know I’m going to do my business at a place that is inclusive,'” said Dr. Henry Morris, the dean of diversity and inclusion at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
This morning's event unveiled the statement and attendees had the opportunity to sign it.
The statement acknowledges the indigenous history in the greater Mankato area, it also lists community values, and expresses a commitment to those values.
This statement was sparked by an incident last spring at Mankato West High School where racist graffiti was written on the property.
And the council wanted to get ahead of it.
“I think we constantly try to be proactive at addressing demographic change and then really confronting issues, right, that we may have as a community head-on and so I think this was in that spirit,” said Bukata Hayes, the executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council.
Members of the community say this is just the beginning of the process, not the end.
