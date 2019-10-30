Third Democrat enters congressional race

MINNESOTA’S FIRST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (KEYC) — A third Democrat has entered the race for the First Congressional District.
Rochester native Rich Wright didn’t always want to get involved in politics but felt it was something he had to do.
A southern Minnesota native, Wright has already begun traveling the area.
What he hears most from locals? Healthcare concerns.
“Right now it’s the number one reason for bankruptcy," Wright said. "Our farmers cannot afford the healthcare policies now as they are paying over $30,000 for their deductibles. What I’m seeing at my practice where I help low-income people stay in their homes, one of the main reasons people are being evicted or going into foreclosure is healthcare costs!”
Dan Feehan and Ralph Kaehler are also running as challengers to Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn.
If you would like to know more about Rich Wright, visit richwright.org.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.