VINE Faith in Action to honor veterans with luncheon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action is scheduled to host a luncheon to honor veterans from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the VINE Adult Community Center.
Veterans and their guests are invited to enjoy a meal, fellowship and musical entertainment, featuring Kristin Ziemke, owner of Avenues Music Therapy, LLC.
This event is free for veterans and $5 for their guests.
Call (507) 386-5586 for more information or to register. The registration deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The luncheon is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Veterans 4 Veterans Trust.
