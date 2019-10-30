Waseca County Sheriff’s Deputy recovering from burns

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Waseca County Sheriff's Deputy badly burned while investigating a fatal car accident could spend up to two weeks in a burn center in the twin cities.
Josh Langr responded to the crash scene last Wednesday that involved a truck hitting a power pole. The passenger of that vehicle died.
Family says the power line fell down on him, causing 14,000 volts to go through him.
He was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center with third degree burns.
A GoFundMe page supporting Langr has raised $3600 dollars so far.
