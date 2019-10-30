YWCA receives grant to help future of young women

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The AT&T Foundation donated $10,000 to the YWCA for their SURGE and Junior Coach Leadership program
The program is designed to build confidence and drive educational and career success for high school girls.
“It’s a leadership program for young women. It supports both high schools here in Mankato. They are referred by their counselors to kind of go through this program to help. Through this coaching and leadership program they get to the goals they wanna achieve," said YWCA Executive Director Natasha Lopez-Rodriquez.
“Our foundation supports making high schoolers ready for the workforce. So the programs that the YWCA Mankato will be funding with our contribution certainly supports that goal," said AT&T Director of External Affairs Valerie Bruggrman.
State Representative Jack Considine was also present in support of the program.
