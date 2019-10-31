Authorities: Man was pinned between truck, bulldozer

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) — A Hutchinson man was airlifted to St. Cloud after being pinned between a bulldozer and a pickup truck on Monday afternoon.
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office responded to LandsKaping on Highway 15, north of Hutchinson, around 2 p.m.
They say 31-year-old Derek Markgraf, of Hutchinson, was pinned between the two vehicles while fueling the bulldozer.
Life Link flew the victim to the St. Cloud Hospital.
There has been no word on his condition yet.
