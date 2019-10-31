Blue Earth County Library awarded grant to write storybook

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Library was awarded a grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund on Wednesday.
The grant will be used to produce an immigrant storybook.
The Greater Mankato Diversity Council and Mankato Area Public Schools Community Education’s Adult Basic Education program will partner with the Blue Earth County Library to produce the story.
This project tries to build bridges among different cultures in southern Minnesota, while also promoting an all-inclusive community and encouraging global ideas.
Project leaders welcome first-generation immigrants living in the Minnesota River Valley to share their stories.
If you have a story to share or if you know an immigrant who may have a narrative to contribute, the public is advised to write to the project’s leaders with your name, address, phone number and description of the story. This information can be sent to the project leaders via email at myimmigrantstory@blueearthcountymn.gov and btruman@mankatodiversity.org.
