Holiday Art Fare and Farmers Market is set to begin this weekend

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - For about 20 years the Arts Center of St. Peter has put of the Holiday Arts fair and Farmer Market.
As soon as attendees walk into the building you’ll the smell and making of the highly demanded lefse.
Volunteers from the Arts Center have already begun preparations.
“They’ve been gathering at First Lutheran Church on Wednesdays and then filling our freezer here at the arts center with lefse,” Arts Center of St. Peter director Ann Fee said.
Since 1999, the lefse has been a part of the scene.
And the volunteers have the craft down to a T.
Best of all, it brings people together.
“To me it’s a community event, and we have fun. We visit, you don’t see these people every day but once a year we renew old acquaintances and have fun making it,” volunteer Carol Moline said.
The other portion of the event is set to feature 33 different farmers and artists.
All particularly picked with the best interest of the customer.
“That’s really a fun part of the selection process the core staff here at the arts center really enjoy personal style so we spend our summers going to different art fares and just inviting the vendors who we think would do well at holiday fare and who we just want to shop personally. It’s like we’ve done the hard hard work of personal shopping and bringing it all to one place,” Fee said.
There will be art made from the Arts Center studio including pottery, as well as jewelry and much more.
The event will be held from 10-2 p.m. on Saturday and the Treaty Site History Center.
