Man who fled police in a corn field now faces felony drug charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A man who led authorities on a pursuit into a corn field in Blue Earth County last week now faces felony drug charges.
Billy Walters of Pemberton is accused of possessing more than 45 grams of methamphetamine in the cornfield where he was found by law enforcement.
Walters had allegedly fled authorities after an attempted traffic stop.
A drone and K9 officer were used to locate Walters, who is also accused of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child.
Walters was previously convicted of felony drug possession in 2013 and is currently in Blue Earth County jail, facing new first and second degree drug charges.
He is due in court for an initial appearance on November 7.
