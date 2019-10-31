Mankato East state appearance years in the making

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato East cross country team is heading to the Class AA state meet this Saturday in Northfield.
The Cougars last went as a squad in 2009 and have rebuilt up to this point during the past few years.
“It’s been a goal of ours for quite a few years," Head Coach Chris Ward said. "It’s about four or five years in the making, I’d say.”
“It’s kind of been since day one I joined the sport a dream," senior Calvin Rykhus added. "We finally did it, so it’s pretty cool.”
Mankato East is returning to the state cross country meet as a team thanks to a collective effort by the squad.
“In the summer, we put in a lot of miles, then over the season running seven days a week some mornings we’d get up and run. We put in all the work,” senior Jett Oachs explained.
“The athletes have put in countless miles over the summer, some athletes are putting in 400 or more miles. Then during the season, athletes are doing two-a-days, putting in upwards of 70 miles (112.65 km) a week, and I was able to push the pace quite a bit,” Ward said.
The time and effort paid off as interest in the program continues to grow each year.
“It went from being 10-15 kids, and now we have 60 plus athletes, and it’s great to see over the years how much it’s grown as people and athletes how much better we’ve gotten,” Rykhus added.
Now the Cougars have qualified for the biggest meet of the season, as support for the program continues to pour in.
“I’ve had people throughout the school and community coming up and talking to me about ‘how does cross country work?’ ‘how is it a team sport?’ We understand that it’s not a spectator sport, and these kids now suddenly are getting questions about how their sport works and getting notoriety for all the hard work they’ve put in,” explained Ward.
Mankato East takes the field in this year’s Class AA meet Saturday at 11 a.m.
